CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Interpreting Freedom Foundation and Independence Fund gifted an Afghan family a car today.

Fawad was an interpreter for the US Embassy and got shot in 2019 as he worked with Americans.

He and his family moved to Charlotte from Afghanistan two months ago and needed a car to get a job.

The organizations hooked him up with a Highlander and gift cards for gas and groceries.

