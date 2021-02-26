Advocates say new Lynx Silver Line will help growth in Monroe Road area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In the not-so-distant future, a Lynx train will be making stops along Independence Boulevard.

Just one block over is Monroe Road, an up-and-coming area of commerce. On Friday, FOX 46 learned just how the new Silver Line service is giving them a much-needed boost.

“The light rail is absolutely going to be part of that vision and we are in support of the project because we think it supports our goals in many ways,” Monroe Road Advocates Board Chair Kathy Hill said.

Like bringing new life to the Monroe Road area.

Hill is ready for the corridor to benefit from economic and development opportunities brought by the Lynx Silver Line expansion.

The new transit zone, traversing Independence Boulevard and Monroe Road, falls inside focus area four and five of the Silver Line, which is supposed to run from Belmont to Indian Trail.

“I don’t work Uptown, so I wouldn’t be using it to commute for work, but I could see myself using it to get up there for other reasons,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

People who live and work in Mo-Ra, as it’s known by the residents, look forward to the possibilities and long term benefits of having the lynx in their neighborhood.

“You could even give up one of your cars, perhaps, if you’re a two car family. You give up one of your cars that saves you about $10,000 a year,”

Something else Hill explained is an increase in demand for homes in the area. She says people are keeping a close eye on this up and coming neighborhood and that its possible current residents could be looking at a jump in their property value.

CATS tells FOX 46 that the anticipated date of completion for the Silver Line is 2030.