Advocates for homeless population gather in Uptown, demanding action from city leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Advocates are protesting to protect people facing homelessness in Uptown. They’re demanding city leaders create some type of emergency shelter for families.

Protesters are asking how much worse does the situation need to get before local leaders step up and address the growing problem of homelessness in the city.

Driving in and around Uptown Charlotte, it’s hard to miss the homeless camps also known as ‘Tent City.’

The pandemic has added to the number of people living on the street.

Advocates for the homeless say local leaders have “failed to provide adequate shelter options for the handicapped, those with service dogs and places where families can stay together.”

Those who were out protesting on Monday say it’s not only about space in shelters, but also about access for families.

“A teenage son can’t go into the shelter with his mother, so it’s not just about needing more shelters, it’s also changing how we do shelter, and Charlotte has an opportunity to be a leader—a national leader—in changing things, but the city, the city council, the mayor—deaf ears, blind eyes,” one activist told FOX 46.

FOX 46 received a statement from Mecklenburg County that says, in part, “Mecklenburg County is committed to the work of preventing and ending homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. This commitment is ongoing and remains a top priority for community leaders and partner agencies serving people experiencing homelessness.”

