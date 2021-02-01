Advocates across Carolinas react to Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tony Bennett’s family revealed the legendary singer is living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Bennett, 94, was diagnosed in 2016 after showing signs in 2015. His family made the decision to share the heartbreaking diagnosis with music fans across the world.

Local advocates across the Carolinas are hopeful his family’s transparency will be meaningful for families living with the disease.

“I’m really, really proud of him for sharing it,” said Laurie Waters, who knows exactly what the Bennett family is living through and feeling.

At 52, doctors diagnosed Waters with early on-set Alzheimer’s disease. Now, the 55-year-old views every day as a gift.

“As someone who has shared it, it can be devastating and hard for the person who has it because people look at you totally different,” added Waters.

“It’s so brave when someone has a diagnosis like this and shares it with the world. It helps it be recognized as something that everyone is going through and what resources are available not just for Tony Bennett but for everyone in the Carolinas,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of Western Carolinas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bennett’s announcement shines a light on the work that so many advocates, like Lambert and Waters, do to push for advancements in research and resources.

“We do know it’s terminal and there is no cure but for right now I can help fight and push for a cure,” said Waters who serves on the Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group. The non-profit selected Waters out of 50 applicants from across the country.

Waters plans to be a voice for those living with the disease.

She’s always been a big Tony Bennett fan. His family says the singer plans to release more music.

“I’m tearing up thinking about it,” said Waters, who knows those songs will sound even sweeter.

Waters makes the most of every day and says she will keep fighting for others as long as she can.

“I want everyone to know I have today and I’m loving today,” Waters said.

The Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a series of virtual panels throughout the month of February to help navigate a dementia diagnosis. There are an estimated 275,000 people across the Carolinas living with the disease and that figure is expected to grow to 330,000 by 2025.

“This isn’t someone else’s disease. It’s on your street and in your neighborhood and family,” said Lambert.

For more information about the virtual programs or to speak with someone you can visit alz.org or call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-272-3900.