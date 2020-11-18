Adorable owl rescued from inside Rockefeller Christmas tree

This year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree brought a tiny holiday surprise to New York City.

Earlier this week, workers who were setting up the tree found a small owl among the branches of the 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce.

They called the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, N.Y., for help.

The wildlife center posted on Facebook about the Saw-whet owl — which they named “Rockefeller” — on Tuesday.

Ravensbeard officials estimated the owl hadn’t eaten for three days as the Rockefeller traveled from Oneonta, N.Y., this week.

For more information on this story, please click here.

Latest headlines from FOX 46