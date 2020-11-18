Adorable owl rescued from inside Rockefeller Christmas tree

by: FOX News

This year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree brought a tiny holiday surprise to New York City.

Earlier this week, workers who were setting up the tree found a small owl among the branches of the 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce.

They called the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, N.Y., for help. 

The wildlife center posted on Facebook about the Saw-whet owl — which they named “Rockefeller” — on Tuesday. 

Ravensbeard officials estimated the owl hadn’t eaten for three days as the Rockefeller traveled from Oneonta, N.Y., this week. 

