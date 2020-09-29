Adoptable Cavalier King Charles Spaniels rescued from over-crowded home in Charlotte draws strong social media reaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Twenty-five Cavalier King Charles Spaniels rescued from an alleged hoarding situation were up for adoption at CMPD Animal Care and Control. At least eleven of the 25 dogs have already been adopted, officials said on Monday.

The popular pups were rescued from an over-crowded home, authorities said. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known as an active, gentile, and very affectionate breed.

Those wishing to meet and adopt any of these available dogs can visit 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte. Things you need to know via CMPD Animal Care and Control:

Parties that arrive at the shelter during our business hours are 1st come, 1st serve. We cannot place any dogs on hold!

Parties that arrive at the shelter at 11 a.m. for the same dogs will be entered into a drawing. We cannot place any dogs on hold!

PLEASE BE PATIENT WITH US as we assist everyone who comes.

All of these dogs came from an over-crowded home. They are fully vetted by two on-staff veterinarians but they will need medical follow-ups, including dental and ear infections. NONE of them are house trained. Not all dogs got along with each other so some are housed separately. We do not know how they are with other dogs/cats/kids. Some are older with a lot more special needs. They are super friendly and love people.

Ages range from 4 years – 15 years. Mixture of males and females. Mixture of all colors.

ALL of the dogs will be spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter.

CMPD Animal Care and Control’s Facebook post on the available dogs drew nearly 6,000 shares and hundreds of comments, some expressing concern about the dogs being placed into a drawing.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known to have some serious genetic health problems, including early-onset mitral valve disease (a heart issue), the potentially severely painful syringomyelia (a generic term referring to a disorder in which a cyst or cavity forms within the spinal cord), hip dysplasia, and certain vision and hearing disorders.

“They are fully vetted and have been treated by both of our on-staff veterinarians. They have all been treated and giving everything they needed since the day they arrived. They are all super friendly, happy, and recovering nicely,” CMPD Animal Care and Control said addressing concerns.

