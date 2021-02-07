Activists call On city leaders after 16-year-old gunned down at teen birthday party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – There are still questions as to what led up to a 16-year-old’s death during a Sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night.

Mothers who have lost their children to gun violence are calling for peace and one parent is relieved her teen is okay.

A mother frantic to pick up her son hit the record button on Facebook live while she searched for him. It happened during a Sweet 16 birthday party on East W T Harris Boulevard.

“Y’all, somebody baby has been shot, oh my god.” the mother said on social media.

She found her teen safe but CMPD said they found the 16-year-old dead in the parking lot of the Hickory Grove Business Center around 11 p.m.

A 50-year-old and 16-year-old were rushed to the hospital. People who were there said another 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Lucille Puckett is with the group “Stop Killing Our Children”.

Members were devastated after hearing a 16-year-old was shot and killed.

It brings back memories of when they lost their children to gun violence and said it will take the community working together to solve the problem.

“My heart just stop beating for a second. I’m just grieving with this family,” Puckett said. “We need to learn to put these guns down and have conflict solution in our city. It’s almost a shame that we have a Black city council who see our Black boys and girls dying in the street and have yet to speak up about it.”

Fox 46 has reached out to city council members about what they plan to do to get teens more involved and away from violence.

The activist group invites anyone to be a part of it. Police have not named the 16-year-old who was shot and killed. Nor have they said whether a suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 704-334-1600.