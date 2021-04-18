Active shooter reported in Arboretum area in NW Austin, 3 killed

Traffic is closed at the intersection of Rain Creek Parkway after an active shooter incident April 18, 2021 (KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are reporting to the scene of a reported active shooter incident in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail in the Arboretum area in northwest Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, which took place at the intersection of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. ATCEMS says the incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

Residents should avoid the area. Those in the vicinity are being asked to shelter in place. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the area, according to Austin Police Department.

Just drove by the arboretum Starbucks in #Austin something is going on, KXAN is saying active shooter. pic.twitter.com/6fKvHHixwK — Dr Karl Kreder (@mechanikalk) April 18, 2021

Austin-Travis County EMS currently has 15 response assets on-scene. No additional patients have been reported at this time.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.