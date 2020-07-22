Medic: 1 person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

The shooting occurred near 417 Kingville Drive. Neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte they heard gunfire in the area, and shortly after some sort of car wreck.

RELATED: Police investigating homicide in N CLT hours after deadly shooting in E CLT

Medic said one person has been transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

