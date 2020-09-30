Absentee voters encouraged to submit ballots early

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you haven’t submitted your request for an absentee ballot, the North Carolina State Board of Elections is encouraging you to do it now.

It’s taking several weeks for some voters to get their ballots in the mail. Officials here at the Mecklenburg County board of elections say there are several reasons for the delay.

“We’re talking about 150,000 requests already. The most I’ve ever received in requests for the whole presidential year would’ve been about 35 or 40,000,” Michael Dickerson, the Mecklenburg County Elections Director.

Dickerson says the number of requests for ballots is already three times what they usually get for a presidential election year, but that was only part of the problem.

“We couldn’t have our ballots printed until the Republican National Convention ended, so I technically could not print ballots. So, I didn’t get them until Wednesday, Thursday and I had to start mailing them out Friday,” Dickerson said.

Ballots started going out Sept. 4. Dickerson says 77,000 ballots went out the first week and his office quickly got behind.

“Part of the problem is your back log is that you have all these multiple requests coming in from the same person and we have to work every one of those,”

He says since the uptick, staff has been working hard to get caught up.

“When it first started where it’s taken a couple weeks to get through, we’re now down to about a week so we’re happy with that,”

Now that’s a week to process and then a week in the mail. Dickerson says if you already requested a ballot but don’t get it by the end of the week.

First, make sure you are registered to vote in Mecklenburg County and double check that all the information you entered on the submission form is correct.

If it is– then contact the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections and they’ll make sure your request is processed and your ballot gets in the mail.

