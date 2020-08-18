Absentee ballot request forms showing up with Trump’s face on them in NC

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s a lot of confusion right now between absentee ballots and mail-in ballot, but when a Gastonia man got an absentee ballot request form in the mail, he put it out into the twitter world, and as you can guess, it went viral.

“I actually just put out the tweet on Thursday in the afternoon, and it wasn’t until yesterday that it just blew up,” Chandler Carranza said.

Carranza is talking about this tweet of his. He got an absentee ballot request form in the mail and along with it, multiple pictures of President Trump.

Absentee ballots are mailed in, so some people don’t even really know the difference between what’s someone’s talking about mail-in versus the absentee ballot itself, so yeah, I was just trying to make a joke, trying to make things funny. Trying to be light.

An absentee ballot request form is something a person can fill out to get a ballot if they can’t make it to the polls on election day. It’s only allowed for specific reasons, like if you’re going to be out of town.

“Absentee ballots are great. They work. They’ve been proven. They’re good, like in florida. But, this universal mail-in is a very dangerous thing,” President Trump said.

Mail-in ballots or vote by mail is an extension of that, allowing anyone to submit their ballot via mail regardless of their reason.

For both candidates in the tight North Carolina senate race, they agree when it comes to absentee ballots.

“I would encourage everyone in North Carolina to have confidence in the absentee ballot system, to request your absentee ballot now, and send your ballot in,” Senator Thom Tillis said.

“I’m grateful to see there’s now an online portal where you can request an absentee ballot to vote from home, and I would encourage North Carolinians to make that plan,” said Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Not everyone realized Carranza was making a joke or that what he got in the mail was simply an absentee ballot request form, at the very least, it sparked dialogue.

“The most important thing to come out of this is just being educated on what the process is so everyone can go out and vote,” he said.

You can always drop off your ballot at Mecklenburg County Board of Elections headquarters.

