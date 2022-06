CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Passengers on a Charlotte Douglas International Airport flight headed to Florida were evacuated to the tarmac Monday over a foul odor, officials said.

Queen City News was on the scene and the passengers could be seen standing on the tarmac.

No injuries were reported. Officials said windows had to be busted out on the airplane to deplane. The flight was set to depart to Melbourne, Florida at 9:30 a.m.