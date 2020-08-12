AA flight from Phoenix to Charlotte ‘misses approach,’ does go-around before landing safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Charlotte Wednesday missed its approach as it attempted to land at CLT Airport.

AA Flight 567 left from Phoenix, Arizona at 6:38 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Charlotte, North Carolina at 1:57 p.m.

The flight missed its approach at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and had to conduct a go-around before landing safely.

“The flight did a go-around, which is not uncommon. That go-around occurred north of the airport,” American Airlines confirmed with FOX 46 Charlotte. “There were no issues with this flight.”

AA Flight 567 landed safely about 22 minutes late at CLT Airport at 2:19 p.m.

You can hear the air traffic discussion at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport starting at 28:15.