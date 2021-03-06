“A unique young man.” Charlotte’s youngest mayoral candidate Joel Odom laid to rest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The youngest mayoral candidate in Charlotte’s history was laid to rest on Saturday.

Joel Odom, 22, always wanted to be mayor and it wasn’t a secret. Those who knew him say he was always civic-minded and inspired others in his short time on earth.

“We were calling him the mayor when he turned seven years old,” Odom’s scoutmaster Nelson Rankin Jr. said.

Odom would talk to anyone. Even in 2015 when he interviewed with Fox 46, he was mature beyond his years.

“You alway’s dont have to fight to win a conversation,” Odom said at the time.

But how will people remember him? Today, family and friends fathered at Saint Paul Baptist Church to say goodbye to the man who was destined to be somebody.

“For starters, he was 20 years old and ran for mayor of Charlotte, which is just ridiculously incredible,” his friend Darius Pickett said. “It kind of shows people my age that there’s no age limit on making a difference in the community or anything like that.”

With heavy hearts, parishioners filed into the church to say goodbye.

“Take from him what he was trying to do and carry on,” Pickett added.

“And with a quivering voice, his former Boy Scoutmaster asked the community to recognize the achievements Odom made in his short life.

“Joel was a unique young man,” Rankin Jr. said. “He opened the door to all the young people and I hope they take that to heart.”