A second coronavirus stimulus check may be coming. Here’s how much money you could get

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested the Trump administration was considering sending Americans another round of stimulus checks to offset the financial pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic lockdown.

“I think we’re going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy,” Mnuchin said Wednesday while testifying before the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

It’s unclear what specific policies the White House is exploring, but there are several proposals — from Democrats and Republicans alike — on the table that would get money directly into the hands of a significant chunk of Americans.

One such package, the $3 trillion HEROES Act passed by House Democrats in May, would send another round of $1,200 checks to American adults and children and expand the number of people who are eligible to receive the government aid. One criticism of the CARES Act, which sent up to $1,200 to Americans earning less than $75,000, was that it did not include older teens and college students.

To see how much money you would receive through the HEROES Act, you can use this online calculator provided by Omni.

