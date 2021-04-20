“A moment to celebrate.” Rock Hill community feels calm after Chauvin verdict

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was peaceful at Fountain Park in Rock Hill today… no protests, no chanting, no signs… there’s a calm.

Rock Hill NAACP President attributes that to the guilty verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin Trial.

“Right now, it’s a moment to celebrate, a moment of victory, from the beginning of the trial definitely waited with bated breath, definitely with a lot of reservation,” says Dr. Norma Gray, President of the Rock Hill NAACP Chapter. “I watched every day. So, when the verdict was read ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ I certainly jumped up, did stomp my feet, and said yes for victory,”

A victory that local chef Chris Stokes didn’t think would come.

“Up until it said it, I’m thinking it’s going to be another riot or something like that and I’m thinking it’s going to end badly.”

Dr. Lance Hoover says he’s glad it did.

“I think from a commonsense standpoint, it’s obviously not right, I don’t even have to use my medical credentials for that,” Hoover says. “I feel relieved because I feel that justice has been served. I feel it was not anti-police, they used good witnesses who were police officers.

“It’s a hard situation for the whole country. Last year was very hard on everyone with COVID and then to have to watch that. We have to support police but we also have to support justice. We have to be able to do both.”

Justice being served is what Dr. Gray wants for the future.

“His death definitely changed America and this verdict,” Gray said. “While they got it right, still there are inequalities. We need definite change as it relates to police brutality. We need the federal government to make it easy to prosecute cases of police misconduct. So the family should celebrate, I’m glad for the victory but the fight still continues.”

Rock Hill’s NAACP chapter plans to fight against police misconduct in the city and for the nation.

“One man’s incident should be a concern for all of us. So while we celebrate today in victory, we must remember, we cannot stop until equality reaches every courtroom, every community, every citizen.”