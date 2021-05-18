‘A little unsettling’: Man charged with attempted first-degree murder gets $5K bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder was given a $5000 bond for the alleged crime, leading one criminal defense attorney to call the decision “a little unsettling.”

Jaimmario Santiago was arrested last week by CMPD, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with reckless driving with endangerment, felony conspiracy and attempted first degree murder. A magistrate set his bond at $11,000. The attempted murder charge was given a $5000 bond.

Details about the case were not immediately available.

“It is a vehicle that’s involved as opposed to there’s no’s no gun charges, there’s no knife or deadly weapons charges that are attached to it,” said criminal defense attorney Joshua Kellough with the Corbett Law Firm. “It could just be a situation where the facts and evidence are sparse but it’s enough to get a charge into court.”

CMPD did not have any details about the case or the arrest. FOX 46 requested an arrest report but was told there was none. Instead, we were given an incident report from April that shows a gang unit investigation recovered an illegal 9mm handgun.

Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch, who has no connection to this case, says under state law defendants are entitled to release except under “very limited” circumstances.

“We have some presumptions that allow us to hold certain people without bond in very limited circumstances,” said Judge Trosch. “But, generally speaking, people are entitled to conditions of release including bond.”

Advocates say defendants are innocent until proven guilty and should be given an opportunity to be released while awaiting trial, saying cash bonds disenfranchise people who are poor.

“I can’t speak to why an independent judicial officer would reach a particular amount of bail to set in a particular setting,” said Judge Trosch. “But, generally speaking, we try to focus on the alleged acts and evidence about an individual’s risk of flight or harm to someone in our community rather than solely focusing on the name of a charge when setting conditions of release.”

This isn’t the first bond release that has raised eyebrows. Last week, Christopher Gilmore spent just four hours behind bars after police say he fired more than 50 rounds in a residential neighborhood with kids nearby. He was released on $16,000 bond.

In 2019, Mecklenburg County enacted bail reform measures that give judges more leeway in setting bond amounts. Judges now take into account risk factors like how likely a defendant is to skip town or commit another crime instead of just matching a charge to a predetermined amount of money.

Judge Trosch says it has made her job harder.

“We have to really look at all of the facts that are being alleged,” she said. “And gather information about a particular defendant’s criminal history, their ties in the community and their history of appearing in court in order to determine their risk of flight and their risk of causing harm in the community. So in some ways I would say it’s actually made our jobs a little harder and put more responsibility on judges to gather more information in the decision making process.”

FOX 46 requested an interview with the sheriff and reached out to the district attorney’s office but did not hear back.