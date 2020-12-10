“A good day”: Family of Vanessa Guillen reacts to Fort Hood firings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The family of Vanessa Guillen is speaking out to FOX 46 after a major shakeup at Fort Hood.

“It’s something but not everything,” said Vanessa’s sister, Mayra. “And we’re going to keep pushing.”

In response to the 20-year-old soldier’s murder earlier this year, the Army released a 136-page report on Tuesday which found: evidence of sexual harassment and assault being underreported, deficiencies in incident management and a climate that has been permissive of sex crimes.

“We decided it is a good step in the right direction,” said Mayra in response to the report and its recommendations, which orders policy changes to address failures that led to a pattern of violence, murder and sexual harassment and assault.

Fourteen senior officers at Fort Hood have been fired or suspended for failed leadership.

“It was a good day, but I know that they’ll be better days,” said Mayra.

US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy called the report will cause the Army to change its culture.

“The tragic death of Vanessa Guillen and a rash of other challenges at Fort Hood forced us to take a critical look at our systems, our policies and ourselves,” McCarthy said.

Guillen was found murdered this summer. Her dismembered body was found two months after she went missing. Investigators say she was killed by a fellow soldier, who her family alleges, was sexually harassing her.

Her death sparked nationwide protests and a #MeToo movement for the military.

The Guillen family still has questions and will continue to push to further the criminal investigation. They are also advocating for a new law that would change how the military investigates sexual assault complaints – an issue FOX 46 has investigated for nearly a year.

“She wants to thank everybody,” Mayra said, translating for her mother Gloria. “We need the change in the criminal justice for” Vanessa.

The family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam, praised the Army’s actions.

“It was good to see that the Army has admitted and accepted that the system doesn’t work and there needs to be changed,” said Khawam. “We appreciate the Army’s attempt to fix this problem and we welcome that.”





