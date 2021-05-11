‘A Godsend’: Parents grateful as YMCA of Greater Charlotte looks to fund more youth programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What to do with $18 million for a local nonprofit? It’s a great problem to have. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte received that much money from billionaire MacKenzie Scott and part of the money will go to the Parents as Teachers program.

The program is for parents of newborns to age five. Many are in underserved communities and those in charge of the program hope the new infusion of cash will help even more families in need.

“The first 2,000 days of the life of a human being are the most important days of that life,” says Pilar Perez, who oversees the program.

The Parents as Teachers curriculum is a national program that connects parents to resources like vaccinations, help with food, and other services. The goal is to get children prepared for kindergarten at the age of five. The group met in person until March of 2020 when the pandemic hit, since then it has been virtual during a time when funding at the YMCA dropped. However, the need for parents at home increased.

“The resource sharing increased from maybe once a month pre pandemic to five resources per month,” added Perez.

Joanna Funes has been in the program for the last three years, and the mother of three calls Parents as Teachers a Godsend. The virtual visits have helped her met goals with her children like working on motor skills for her newborn, connecting her to food service programs, and reminding her of other things needed to survive the pandemic and beyond.

“How to prepare financials, how to help with your kids, how to manage many things,” says Funes. ” It’s something you think about it, but you really don’t sit down, and think am I doing this correctly.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Program administrators know there are more parents in need and say with the announcement of an $18 million donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott in April, the YMCA will be able to allocate more funding to the program.

That means helping even more families in need.

“The parents are the first and the best teachers of the children,” says Perez. “We believe in that and that’s why we are doing this program because we believe in parents, we believe in good parenting.”

The Parents as Teachers program started in 2007 with 50 families and this year there were 175 families in the program. Also, after over a year meeting virtually, the group will have an in-person event this summer, socially distanced of course.