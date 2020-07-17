A free night at the movies! Drive-in movies this weekend at Lowe’s Home Improvement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get ready for a free night at the movies! Lowe’s Home Improvement is hosting multiple drive-in movies this summer.

These are free events, but organizers said donations can be accepted to help local women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

With any donation you make, Lowe’s will match it two-to-one, up to $50,000, to help small businesses in Charlotte impacted by the pandemic.

The movies are being hosted Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19 at the Pineville Lowes located at 10625 McMullen Creek Parkway.

Here are the details:

The Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, July 18th, 2020

9 p.m.

Free

Two mismatched mutts get lost in NYC due to their feuding, and must find their way home. During their journey, they encounter a vicious bunny who plans to lead a group of abandoned pets on a mission of revenge against humanity.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Sunday, July 19th, 2020

9 p.m.

Free

A failed salesman tries to care for his young son after they lose their home.

