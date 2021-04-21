A drink and a dose: NoDa Brewing offers up beer for on-site vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper has set a goal to have two-thirds of the adult population vaccinated before he lifts the mask mandate, but reaching that number could be problematic.

The state has seen a big drop in vaccines in the last week. Meanwhile, there are creative new vaccine clinics popping up around the Queen City.

“This is, kind of, the idea of going to the people,” said Jamaar Valentine, General Manger of NoDa Brewing Company in the North End.

Thursday, the brewery located on North Tryon Street, is teaming up Atrium Health to host a walk-in vaccine clinic.

After you get your shot, you get a free pint of beer.

“This way, it’s a little bit easier. The idea of starting at 6:00 p.m. people can come after work, without disrupting their work day or their school,” Valentine said.

Last week, 519,000 people got a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

That was the lowest level in six weeks.

The amount of people who came in for their first dose, 189,000, was the lowest number in two months.

“We are getting to the point where those eligible and wanted the vaccine have been vaccinated. Those who remain are those who have not been eager to get vaccinated,” said Dr. David Priest, Senior VP at Novant Health.

“We think the Johnson & Johnson pause is likely contributing to some of the slowdown in vaccination demand.”

Mecklenburg County Health Officials announced they would be teaming up with bars and breweries to get more people vaccinated.

“Craft beer is all about community,” Valentine said. “If the community hurts craft beer hurts.”