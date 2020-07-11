A company will pay you $1,000 to watch every minute of ‘Shark Week’

A dream job awaits one lucky shark lover.

USDirect, an authorized DIRECTV dealer, is offering $1,000 to someone who will watch every minute of Discovery Channel’s 2020 “Shark Week.”

The “employee” will tweet and share their favorite “Shark Week” fact each day, using the hashtag #SharkWeekDreamJawb.

They will also need to rank each program from least to best in the following categories: most entertaining, most informative, most fearsome (scariest) and most surprising.

“Shark Week” begins on Aug. 9.

In addition to $1,000, the chosen applicant will receive streaming access to “Shark Week,” snacks to munch on while they watch and “Shark Week” merchandise.

To apply, click here.

