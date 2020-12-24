‘A Christmas miracle’: Driver suffers minor injuries in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are calling it a ‘Christmas miracle’ after a driver walked away from a serious crash Thursday morning with only minor injuries.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. along East Independence Blvd. just after Briar Creek.
“A Christmas Eve miracle from an accident on Independence this morning. Thankfully the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Remember to wear your seatbelt and take it slow on the roads today,” Mecklenburg EMS said.
