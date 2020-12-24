‘A Christmas miracle’: Driver suffers minor injuries in Charlotte crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are calling it a ‘Christmas miracle’ after a driver walked away from a serious crash Thursday morning with only minor injuries.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. along East Independence Blvd. just after Briar Creek.

“A Christmas Eve miracle from an accident on Independence this morning. Thankfully the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Remember to wear your seatbelt and take it slow on the roads today,” Mecklenburg EMS said.

Latest headlines from FOX 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral