CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Friday, community organizations gathered at First Ward Park to serve meals to the homeless and hand out personal care items.

Not Fade Away CLT and CLT Food and Mutual Aid set up grills to serve bbq chicken, ribs, fried shrimp, and more to those in need.

Along with the food, they’re passing out personal care products like toothbrushes and deodorant.

The groups say they will be serving until they run out of food and items.