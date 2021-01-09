99-year-old WWII veteran among Gaston County seniors who signed up for COVID vaccine

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Gaston County, people 75 and older received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Rainy weather didn’t stop people from showing up to the clinic today was held at the Gastonia Farmers Market on Long Avenue.

“Oh goodness, hardly no time at all because we didn’t have our paperwork done in advance. Maybe five minutes,” said Donna Rhyne, who received the vaccine.

More than 600 Moderna vaccines were distributed to the 1B group.

“During WWII, I was in the Pacific and I got three shots in one day. Yellow fever and malaria. Everyone needs to get the shot and it’s not going to be knocked out until everyone gets it,” 99-year-old veteran Al Stowe said.

Gaston County Health officials rolled out a plan for 600 vaccines to be given today. Last week, for group 1A, which were mostly medical workers, 670 vaccines were given.

“This has all been done pre-registration. We have a hotline up and we continue to monitor and use that hotline but we’ve also had an online registration form now as well,” said Adam Gaub, Gaston County Public Health.

To pre-register for the shot, you have to live or work in Gastonia. Public health officials expect to host at least one clinic every Friday until everyone who wants the shot is vaccinated.

With his 100th birthday approaching this year, Stowe says he’s glad he did it.

“Everybody better go ahead and get it,” said Stowe.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

At the end of the day, Gaston County Public Health and GEMS say they exceeded their original plan, vaccinating nearly 800 individuals

“Our initial goal was to hit 600, but our pre-registration system and the hard work of staff on-site helped us moved people through even more efficiently than we had anticipated,” county health officials said in a statement.

They are now in the process of getting more people scheduled for their next clinic, which will be held on Jan. 15.

Officials say between their call center, email and our online registration form, they have more than 2,500 residents who are registered with the county to receive a vaccine.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE