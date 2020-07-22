911 caller reports child abuse at community pool; mom detained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- First responders were called to a community pool in Charlotte where a child was reportedly being abused.

Police say a 911 caller advised that a woman was at an apartment complex pool in the 1500 block of Clems Creek Road abusing her child.

Pool staff intervened, along with Charlotte fire when they arrived. CMPD says the mother has been detained and was transported to the hospital by Medic. The child is ok and was also transported.

No additional information has been released at this time.