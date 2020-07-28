9-year-old North Carolina shot to death, mother wounded

EDENTON, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed and her mother wounded as they sat inside a car last weekend, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responding to a call late Friday night found two people had been shot inside a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 17, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said Makiia Slade of Edenton was shot and killed.

Her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade was shot and is being treated at a Greenville hospital, where she was listed in fair condition on Monday, according to the news release.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Law enforcement found a vehicle of interest and the driver is cooperating, the sheriff’s office said.