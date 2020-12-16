9-year-old girl seriously injured in NW Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 9-year-old girl has been seriously injured following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, in the 900 block of Davenport Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 the young girl was shot in the hip. The child was rushed to a local Charlotte hospital with serious injuries, CMPD said.

CMPD confirmed a number of people are currently in custody in connection to this shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.

