9-year-old girl seriously injured in NW Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 9-year-old girl has been seriously injured following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, in the 900 block of Davenport Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 the young girl was shot in the hip. The child was rushed to a local Charlotte hospital with serious injuries, CMPD said.
CMPD confirmed a number of people are currently in custody in connection to this shooting.
Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.
