9-year-old girl inspires Huntersville neighbors with ‘kindness rocks’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A nine-year-old girl is giving hope to people across Huntersville during these tough times with inspiring messages.

Brooklyn Frederick is the outspoken one in her family and loves to put on a show, but right now, she’s channeling her energy elsewhere. She says she wants to see her neighbors smile because of her words.

With a small paint shop set up at home, Brooklyn never saw the day coming where she would be painting over 200 rocks for her neighborhood.

“I was outside painting rocks and people were walking by saying ‘are you the little girl who paints rocks?’ and I was saying ‘yes’ and they were like that makes my day every day when I see them,” Brooklyn said.

They’re called ‘kindness rocks.’ Brooklyn paints them and writes different messages for people to be inspired by. She started doing this when the coronavirus hit close to home.

“Some say ‘believe,’ they say ‘don’t stress’ or they say ‘be happy, don’t worry,’ ‘love.’ Stuff like that. We made one funny one for the coronavirus that said ‘share toilet paper,” Brooklyn said,

At just nine years old, Brooklyn has noticed how much the pandemic is affecting people’s mood. She says she hopes other people will join in to help paint more kindness rocks and turn frowns upside down.

“They’ve been dropping off paint and rocks almost every day at our front door contributing to her rock collection here,” Brooklyn’s mom Jaime said.

If you decide to paint a kindness rock for your neighborhood, be sure to include hashtag #vermillionrocks on the back.

Brooklyn has also been invited by commissioners to paint rocks along the greenway in Huntersville.