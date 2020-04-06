87-year-old man dies after losing control of car, running over another person

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An 87-year-old man died in Lancaster after losing control of his car while backing up.

Officials say the incident occurred on April 2. They say the victim, John Bumgarner, was backing up his car on Spanish Villa Lane when he left the roadway and was ejected from the car.

The report from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office indicates that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and had the driver’s side door open.

The vehicle subsequently ran over another person, but when Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, that individual was alert and able to tell Medics and troopers what happened.

Bumgarner was taken to an area hospital where he died several hours later from injuries sustained in the crash.