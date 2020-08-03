81-year-old Charlotte man reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.



Authorities said David Gary is 81-years-old and suffers from cognitive concerns. He was last seen on foot on Sunday, Aug. 2 around 1 p.m. in the area of 35th Street and The Plaza.



Gary was last seen wearing a green shirt with yellow blocks on it and black dress pants, wearing his ID card around his neck. He is described as a black male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.