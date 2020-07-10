8 TSA members at Charlotte Douglas test positive for COVID-19

A traveler passes a sign recommending practicing social distancing, to limit spread of the coronavirus outbreak, at the nearly passenger-less JetBlue terminal at Logan Airport in Boston, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 8 members of TSA staff at Charlotte Douglas Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, according to airport officials. Two of the agents who tested positive do not work with the public.

In a press release, Charlotte TSA said there has been a steady increase in passengers moving through checkpoints and they are working to take precautions as travel increases. They say it is unlikely that any traveler would have caught or would catch the virus from a TSA agent.

“All of our officers continue to wear masks and gloves at all times while interacting with the public, which they have done since early in the pandemic. They also wear face shields or goggles if they are not directly behind a plexiglass shield when working with the public.”

Charlotte Douglas also requires all passengers to wear masks as part of the CDC guidelines.

There have been additional procedure changes since the pandemic began. TSA says they now have travelers scan their boarding passes themselves rather than handing them over to the TSA officer, then they have to hold it up for the officer to inspect it, reducing the potential for cross-contamination.

TSA is also allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces, in carry-on bags. Passengers have to remove the hand sanitizer from the carry-on bag before it goes through X-ray screening.

There are now social distancing reminders on the floors to keep passengers and employees a safe distance away from each other.

No additional information has been released concerning the TSA workers who tested positive and who they may have come into contact with.