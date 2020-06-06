8 shootings reported in 2 nights in Kannapolis

Kannapolis police say they are investigating eight separate shootings that happened over the course of two nights.

Investigators say six were in the city limits and the other two were outside the city in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties. Details on the incidents are below:

June 3, 2020

Kennedy Avenue (Kannapolis) – One victim has been released from the hospital.

Marion Avenue (Cabarrus County) – One victim was injured.

Wright Road (Rowan County) – No one injured.

June 4, 2020

Kingston Drive (Kannapolis) A white SUV was seen. No one injured.

Springdale Avenue (Kannapolis) A 4 door dark colored Honda was seen in the area. No one injured.

W 16th Street (Kannapolis) A 4 door dark colored vehicle was seen. No one injured.

Holland Street (Kannapolis) – No one injured.

June 5, 2020

Lane Street Express at 2013 Lane Street. (Kannapolis)

Police are working to identify suspects, speak with witnesses and gather evidence. It is not yet known if any or all of these incidents are connected.

“Our investigators are diligently working to identify and arrest those responsible for these incidents. This type of criminal activity is unacceptable in our City. If you know anything about these crimes please aid us by calling Crimestoppers or our department, ” said Interim Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call the department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 you can also contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers here or call 704-93CRIME.