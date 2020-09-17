‘8 Can’t Wait’: CMPD adopts new policing campaign that promotes de-escalation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A national initiative to bridge the gap between the community and police is underway and despite the rise in violent crime, CMPD says its working on ways to improve its tactics.

With Charlotte surpassing more than 80 homicides over Labor Day weekend, with victims of all ages and many murders unsolved, police are looking for ways to combat the rising violence.

“We see a lot of violence going on simply because of minor disputes. A lot of homicides and simple assaults are between people who know each other. In my 28 years, I haven’t seen it to where people are trying to pull guns because of minor disputes,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Chief Jennings says despite his department coming under fire for policing during protests, following the death of George Floyd, he’s working to keep a good relationship between the community and police.

He says he’s following the national “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, which requires tactics like de-escalation, ban of chokeholds and warning before shooting.

“All officers will be required to do a training online for changes in policies,’ Chief Jennings said.

CMPD is one of ten agencies across the US meeting all “8 Can’t Wait” requirements. Despite some of the policies being in place since the 80’s, Chief Jennings says his department will relearn all tactics.

“We are going to collaborate with the community as far as how we police,” he said.

Many members of the Charlotte community are ready to participate.

“If we can hold police accountable for killing us, then we can hold ourselves accountable for killing us,” Charlotte neighbor Gilbert Lewis said.

As the community puts more trust into the police department, Chief Jennings hopes to see the rise in violent crime decrease.

