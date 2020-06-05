7th day of protests remain peaceful well into the night, CMPD says no arrests made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The seventh day of protests in Charlotte over the death of George Floyd remained peaceful well into the night and no arrests were made, CMPD said Friday.

Many began gathering in Freedom Park in the early afternoon where demonstrators were seen sitting, gathering, and talking. They later began to march through Uptown.

As the sun set over Uptown, more joined in, all the while remaining calm and organized as they walked arm in arm, holding signs saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ and chanting popular phrases such as ‘no justice, no peace,’ and ‘no racist police.’

CMPD was out live at the protests as they took place, having conversations with activists and journalists in attendance.

Police did mention that they are continuing to search for one protester who threw a soda can-sized mortar at officers on May 30, during demonstrations that turned violent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $1,000 reward.

