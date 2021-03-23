78-year-old woman says precious coin collection was stolen following American Airlines flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A lifetime of work disappeared in a few seconds.

Agnes Johnson flew into Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday to bring her daughter a special gift.

For decades, Johnson has been collecting rare coins, but the 78-year-old widow decided it was time for her to hand the collection over to her daughter in Concord.

“I would have never given a thought to selling them. It’s more about having them,” Johnson said.

Her plan was the keep the coins in her carry-on bag while she flew from Flint, MI to Charlotte. However, at the gate, she says an American Airlines employee told her she would need to check the bag.

Once she landed, Johnson says she knew something was wrong.

“When I picked it up, I thought, this feels light to me,” Johnson said. “That’s when I opened it up and I saw why it was light.”

Johnson says at least half of her collection was stolen.

The bag, she says, was in disarray and appeared to have been tampered with.

FOX 46 reached out to American Airlines to find out what steps Johnson needs to take to file a report, but a spokesperson never got back to us.

Johnson says she’s not sure of the monetary value of what was stolen, but the sentimental value is irreplaceable.

“It’s not that I needed it to live off of. It’s just that I’ve had it for so long and I wanted to give it to my daughter,” Johnson said.