78-year-old Caldwell County man with dementia missing

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Authorities in Caldwell County are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Billy Joe Lipford, 78, suffers from dementia. He was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home located at 1370 Bradford Mountain Road in Lenoir.

Lipford was wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, gray or black pants, and brown wing-tip shoes. He only wears glasses to read and has good mobility.

Emergency Services along with trained search and rescue volunteers from local fire departments are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen Lipford should call 911.