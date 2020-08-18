74th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Day parade going virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 74th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Day parade is going virtual over COVID-19 uncertainty.

Organizers made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

“The 74th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade goes virtual this year! When it {COVID}s on your parade you got to make the most of it ☔,” parade organizers wrote on Facebook.

For more information about the parade, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android