74th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Day parade going virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

News
Posted: / Updated:

Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 74th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Day parade is going virtual over COVID-19 uncertainty.

Organizers made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

“The 74th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade goes virtual this year! When it {COVID}s on your parade you got to make the most of it ☔,” parade organizers wrote on Facebook.

For more information about the parade, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral