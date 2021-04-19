73-year-old woman ejected, killed in NC crash, police say; 21-year-old issued citations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 73-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed in a crash in Durham Sunday evening and another woman is facing charges, police said Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of T.W. Alexander Drive and Wind River Parkway, east of Page Road, according to Durham police.

According to authorities, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, driven by 21-year-old Zahnyah Booker, of Durham, slammed into the left side of a Honda Civic being driven by Rita Dinizo, of Raleigh.

Dinizo was pulling out of a shopping center and attempting to make a left turn onto T.W. Alexander Drive when her vehicle was hit by the Nissan SUV, police said.

Dinizo was ejected from her vehicle and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Authorities told CBS 17 on Sunday night that a girl under 10 and a woman were “badly injured” in the crash but police said Monday that Booker and two juveniles in her vehicle were taken to the hospital but only suffered minor injuries.

Booker was cited for driving under a suspended license and not wearing a seat belt.

Police are still investigating the crash.