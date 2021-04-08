71-year-old man dies in accidental drowning

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 71-year-old man died after drowning in Lincoln County, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ridge Drive in Lincolnton for an accidental drowning.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Lincoln County EMS was providing medical attention to the man whose body was found at the bottom of the pool.

The victim’s wife told officers she had last talked to her husband by phone around 1:00 p.m. and asked him if he had taken his pills which he advised that he did. She said the medication was to help with the victim keeping his balance.

The wife told deputies she arrived home around 3:00 p.m. and could not find her husband. She went to the back of the house and found him at the bottom of the pool.

He was transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln but did not survive.

The victim is identified as Luther Hester. No additional information has been provided at this time.