$7,000 reward offered for information in 2018 homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 murder.

Thursday, Sept. 3 marked the second anniversary of the murder of Juordan Malik Hill.

On Labor Day in 2018, Hill was shot in the neck while standing outside of an apartment in a parking lot on Pruitt Street in west Charlotte, according to police.

Upon arrival, they found the 20-year-old dead at the scene. Officers said Hill was shot in the neck while standing outside in a parking lot with several other people around. After he was hit, Hill ran inside a nearby apartment where he collapsed

Detectives are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the homicide scene on Pruitt Street.

The vehicle is believed to be a white, early 1990s Chevrolet Caprice.







Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Penden, the lead detective on the case, or another Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.