7 PM: Make Noise to Make a Difference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s their hard work, dedication, and long hours that are keeping people alive and getting them back to their families.

At 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, FOX 46 is asking you to step out on to your balconies, driveways and backyards for a social distancing gathering, where we’ll make some noise for our healthcare workers and celebrate their efforts that are keeping us all going.

Join in and get some safe social interaction with friends and neighbors, all for a good cause.

Be sure to send photos and videos of you stepping out to say thank you to newstips46@foxtv.com or reach out to brenda.tanusdiaz@foxtv.com!