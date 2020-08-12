7-month-old baby nearly hit by gunfire at Belmont townhomes

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Belmont neighbors were shocked to find that their homes had turned into a crime scene this week, and a baby was almost injured in the incident.

“I got up and turned the tv off to go to bed. My stairs are right in front of my front door. I probably hit the first step on the landing and I heard the gunshots. It sounded like it was just right outside of the window,” neighbor William Sams said.

Sams recalls the moment bullets pierced through his typically quiet home. He says at around 1:30 a.m. yesterday the Forest Glenn Apartments became a crime scene.

“I grabbed my phone and called 911. At that time, I didn’t realize they had been firing at the apartments. Me and several other neighbors went out afterward and we checked the cars out. The police were the ones who actually saw holes in the side of the apartment,” Sams said.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the SUV with the shooter inside. That neighbor says their cameras caught the suspect entering and leaving the townhomes.

“I can’t honestly lock down a feeling. It’s curiosity, disgust for one–I don’t understand how anybody could do that–not knowing if it’s going to take lives when they do something like that or not.”

A 7-month-old baby was inside of one of the homes when the shots were fired. A neighbor says the bullets pierced through the home barely missing the baby.

“I wonder if it was worth ruining their lives to do,” Sams said.

Neighbors say they do not believe this incident was random and that the shooter was targeting someone.