6th person charged in Myrtle Beach motel shooting, a Charlotte native, denied bond Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: The day of the week the shooting took place has been updated.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth person charged in a shooting at Happy Holiday Motel on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach Saturday was denied bond on Wednesday.

Willie Duffy, 24, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Duffy, a Charlotte native, said in court he was going back to get his phone, which was stolen from him, and that he got shot three times in the stomach. He claims the people who were there started the situation.

His initial appearance court date is set for 1 p.m. on July 31.

Five other people were previously charged.

Bryson Pack, 18, of Rockingham, NC, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest, the department said.

Cody Alan Harding, 19, of Hamlet, NC, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana, according to MBPD.

Three juveniles were also charged in connection with the shooting, a news release said. Police say they were charged with loitering for harmful purposes, minor in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun. They are also from North Carolina.

The investigation led officers to believe the shooting started after a disturbance on the 3rd floor of the Happy Holiday Motel, which is on North Ocean Boulevard. Officers said three were wounded.