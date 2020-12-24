69-year-old Charlotte man with cognitive, mobility issues missing

Missing: 69-year-old Algie Clyburn, via CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who suffers from cognitive and mobility issues.

Algie Clyburn was reported missing shortly after 8:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Detectives believe Clyburn left his home near the area of Mineral Springs Road and North Graham Street in the early-morning hours of December 24 and may be on-foot. 

Clyburn is described as 5’5” tall, has a slim build with salt-and-pepper hair and a white mustache. He is believed to be wearing khaki pants or shorts and brown shoes.
 
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Clyburn’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1, immediately. 

