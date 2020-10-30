$68,000 worth of race equipment stolen, including racecars for 9, 10 year-olds

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A race team owner in Concord is looking for his stolen race cars and trailer. Three trailers and cars were stolen on Oct. 22 between midnight and 4 a.m. Two of the racecars belonged to a 9-year-old and 10-year-old.

The security footage from Oct. 22 is dark, but you can clearly see a pick-up truck enter the parking lot and leave with a trailer. The incident takes place over a few hours. It appears the same pick-up truck comes back two more times, taking a trailer every time.

Team owner Walter Stillwell, of Stillwell Racing With PR, says the crooks cut off the locks that were on the trailers meant to prevent someone from stealing them.

“I was pretty much in shock. We come in early in the morning and come past the drive and the trailers aren’t there. It’s kinda the first thing you see,” said Stillwell.

Inside those trailers were some very special racecars. They’re called Legend and Bandolero cars and are sometimes used by youngsters looking to get their start in racing.



Stillwell says two of the cars that were inside belonged to a 9-year-old and 10-year-old, who were scheduled to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

“One kid his car, trailer, race suit, everything is gone so it’s kinda a shock to a 9 year old,” said Stillwell.

Stillwell Racing will be back in full force if the trailers are found. One is very distinct, painted black with a bed’s 4 kids logo.

Stillwell estimates about $68,000 in racecars and equipment are now gone. The small team has had some help from other teams so they can send one car to the race at Atlanta this weekend.







The race shop is located near Charlotte Motor Speedway, but police found traffic cams showing the trailers were last seen near Statesville Ave. and I-77 in Charlotte.

Stillwell doesn’t believe the crooks were after the racecars inside, but instead simply wanted the trailers.

“If they needed something we could have helped them or done whatever we could for him and that’s kinda the way our team is,” said Stillwell.

Anyone with information about the stolen cars and trailers should call Concord Police at: 704-920-5000.

