68 cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths potentially connected to Charlotte church event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County health officials now say nearly 70 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to a north Charlotte church’s week-long convocation event.

Of the 68 confirmed cases, there have been at least four hospitalizations and two deaths.

The event took place at United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road from Oct. 4-11. As that week went on, more people got exposed, but county health officials believe the bulk of cases were contracted on Oct. 10 and 11 when the gatherings at the church were at their highest.

Officials say the count includes a cluster of six cases at Madison Saints Paradise South Independent Living. All residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Since the outbreak, church leaders have not spoken publicly and even though they have been urged to not have services in the near future, there is no indication yet as to whether or not they will.

Public Health has attempted to contact at least 94 close contacts reported by the confirmed cases. If you have received a message from a contact tracer, please call our contact tracing hotline at 980-314-9401.

The Health Department is also urging anyone who attended the events at the church between Oct. 4-11 to get tested.

