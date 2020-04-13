67 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Concord rehabilitation center

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019, 2020.

CONCORD, N.C. — Health officials are now reporting 67 positive COVID-19 cases at a nursing home in Cabarrus County.

Cabarrus Health Alliance, Cabarrus County’s public health authority, shared another large increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Easter Day.

Current case data:

Over 1,900 COVID-19 tests have been administered to Cabarrus residents

174 Cabarrus County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19

Increase of 49 cases from Saturday

Five Oaks Rehabilitation update:

There are currently 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Five Oaks Rehabilitation in Concord.

Following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, CHA administered COVID-19 tests to more than 300 patients and staff members with connections to the long-term care facility, even those who are asymptomatic, on April 9 and 10.

CHA expects the number of confirmed cases to increase as results for pending tests return. The agency said they are conducting contact investigations for each confirmed case.

The rehab center has implemented strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility including:

Increasing personal protective equipment

Closing communal spaces, such as the dining room

Utilizing single-use eating utensils and plates

Restricting visitors

For questions or concerns, residents can email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213.