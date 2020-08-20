61 new jobs coming to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Continental Structural Plastics, a manufacturer of automotive and heavy truck composite components, will expand its operations in Rowan County to create 61 jobs, Governor Cooper announced Thursday.

The company will make a capital investment of $45 million to add new capabilities to its Salisbury facility, officials said.

“North Carolina’s manufacturing base continues to grow and strengthen our economy,” said Governor Cooper. “Even in the face of the pandemic, North Carolina is producing jobs and attracting companies who need our resilient, productive workforce.”

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, is a Tier One supplier providing advanced, lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC, and construction industries.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support and holds multiple patents covering materials formulations and manufacturing processes. CSP maintains operations on three continents and employs more than 4,300 employees worldwide.

“Our expansion at the Salisbury facility will enhance our ability to support programs for our heavy truck customers,” said Steve Rooney, CEO, Continental Structural Plastics. “We have a solid, talented workforce in North Carolina, and are thankful for the support from the State of North Carolina to continue our growth here.”

The NC Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting CSP’s decision to expand in the state, which will create for the community an annual payroll impact of more than $2 million.