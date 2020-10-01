6-year-old dies in 8-vehicle chain reaction crash in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating an 8-vehicle chain-reaction crash that took the life of a six-year-old boy on Saturday in Petersburg.

Police said at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday a tractor trailer going north on I-95 changed lanes and sideswiped a northbound 2015 Ford tow truck and a northbound 2012 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The impact of that crash caused the Ford Ranger to strike a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. The tractor-trailer continued and struck another tractor-trailer. The original tractor-trailer rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape, which pushed the Ford Escape into a 2009 Nissan Cube.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Michael W. Everette, 54, of Murfreesboro, N.C.. He was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Everette was charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, Jessie A. McCann, 22, of Yale, Va. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 6-year-old boy in her car died at the scene and a 43-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver and her two passengers were not wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Hyundai was Gwendolyn R. Harrell, 87, of Petersburg, Va. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Escape was Denise S. Eley, 69, of North Dinwiddie, Va. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan was John W. Barbagallo, 29, of Petersburg, Va. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

No one in the tow truck, Ford F-250 or second tractor-trailer was injured in the crash.

The VSP said this crash remains under investigation.

